Children at the Southwater Junior Academy wore red, white and blue and planted a tree in the school’s Garden of Peace.
Later in the day, the whole school gathered on the field to have a photograph taken by videographer Terry Fay, followed by a whole-school picnic.
Staff at the academy wanted to ensure that the importance and rarity of this occasion was marked in a memorable and enjoyable experience for every child.
To top off events, Southwater Parish Council organized a commemorative coin as a gift for every child to mark the occasion.
Teacher Matt Purdew organised the day of Jubilee-related events.
Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.
The nation will celebrate this landmark over a four-day bank holiday from June 2-5.
