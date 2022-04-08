Race for Life 2022: Sign up to Sussex 3K, 5K and 10K events

Whether you are an experienced marathon runner, an occasionally jogger or a walker – the Sussex events, which take place this summer, are inclusive with a fun supportive atmosphere and everyone of all ages and abilities is encouraged to take part and raise money to help beat cancer.

The charity’s much-loved Race for Life and Pretty Muddy series is returning with 20 events in six locations this summer in East and West Sussex.

The charity is also running and offer and if people sign up this weekend before April 18, there’s 30 per cent off the entry cost.

Race for Life events take place across Sussex this summer

Cancer Research UK says every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Wherever you live in Sussex, there will be a race for Life event just a short drive away and they take place in June and July.

Here is the full list of Race for Life events take place at:

Brighton: Stanmer Park - July 2 and 3, 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events.

Worthing: Steyne Gardens – June 19, 3k and 5k.

Eastbourne: Sports Park – June 19, 3k, 5k and 10k.

Hastings: Alexandra Park – June 12, 3k, 5k, 10k.

Horsham: Horsham Park – June 19, 3k, 5k.

Crawley: Tilgate Park – July 23, 3k, 5k, 10k Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids.

All events are open to all ages and abilities.

Men, women and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k distances.

At some, they can grapple with Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course - there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “Race for Life is a family affair - everyone is invited to take part.

“And in doing so, they will play their part to helping to beat cancer.”

The Race for Life events are uplifting and emotional for some, with people running in honour of their own personal battles with cancer or in memory of someone who has been lost to the disease.

Lynn added: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“It could be us, or someone you know who is living with cancer.

“Or you could take part in honour of or in memory of a loved one. Or you could be signing up to protect your own children’s future.

“Everyone has a reason to Race for Life. And every penny raised, really does make a difference – and it makes you feel good too.”

Lynn says there is an event for everyone but the main thing is that participants enjoy themselves.

She said: “For some people, Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For some, it’s a jog. Others want to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

“But whichever event they choose, we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone.

“The Sussex events will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and unforgettable.”

The cancer Research events, like so many other charities have had a tough couple of years through the pandemic, but it is hoped 2022 will be different and see people come together once again.

However, organisers are reassuring participants that Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19.

Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Lynn said: “We sincerely hope all our Race for Life events will go ahead this year and will do everything we can to keep people safe.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

The event is sponsored nationally by supermarket giant Tesco.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, is looking forward to the 2022 events and said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

Grab you mum, sister aunty, daughter, brother, dad, friend or colleague and sign up to help beat cancer.

To benefit from the 30 per cent discount enter at www.raceforlife.org before Easter Monday (April 18).

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research.

The charity’s pioneering work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives and has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

Today, two in four people survive their cancer for at least 10 years.

Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to accelerate progress so that by 2034, three in four people will survive their cancer for at least ten years.

It supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of more than 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK’s vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.