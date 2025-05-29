Rare Churchill sculpture goes on sale at Horsham auction house

A rare bronze sculpture of Sir Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine is to go under the hammer at a Horsham auction next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bronze, titled ‘Married Love’ is by renowned sculptor Oscar Nemon and will be on sale at Denhams Auctioneers in Dorking Road, Warnham, on June 4.

The highly significant piece is number five from a limited edition of just 15, cast in 1978 at the personal request of Lady Churchill. Captivated by Nemon’s earlier sculpture of her husband displayed in Westerham Green, she famously remarked: “This is how I see him, and that is how I love him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her admiration led to the commission of the sculpture reflecting the deep affection and enduring partnership she shared with Britain’s wartime Prime Minister.

This rare bronze sculpture of Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine is to go under the hammer at a Horsham auction house on June 4 - and is expected to sell for up to £30,000

The full-scale version of the sculpture now resides in the gardens of Chartwell, the Churchills’ beloved home in Kent. The version being offered by Denhams is a cast bronze measuring 44.5cm wide, 24cm high, and 23cm deep, signed and editioned by the artist. It is expected to sell for between £20,000–30,000.

Oscar Nemon, one of the 20th century’s most celebrated portrait sculptors, was a close friend of Churchill and created multiple depictions of him over several decades.