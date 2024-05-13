Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rare white squirrel has been spotted at a Horsham beauty spot.

Russell Dodd snapped a photo after spotting the animal at Denne Hill.

Albino squirrels are said to be ‘extremely rare’ with reportedly just a one in 100,000 chance of seeing one in the UK.

According to White Squirrels of Sussex and the UK, white squirrels in Britain are a white version of the grey squirrel – sciurus carolinensis – or a white version of the red squirrel – sciurus vulgaris.

A rare white squirrel has been spotted at Denne Hill in Horsham. Photo: Russell Dodd

It says there are two types of genetic aberrations that cause the white coats. The first is albinism, a congenital condition caused by a lack of melanin which gives colour to the skin and hair, and which makes the squirrel easily identifiable by its red eyes.

The second condition is leucism which causes grey squirrels to have a partial loss of pigmentation affecting the skin and hair but not the eyes. This type of squirrel will have white fur, or patches of white, but the eyes will remain dark.

The introduction of the grey squirrel from North America caused our native red squirrel numbers to plummet, according to the Wildlife Trusts. Scotland and Ireland are where the red squirrel now has its main strongholds.

In England, red squirrels only survive on the Isle of Wight and Brownsea Island, where there are no greys, on the Formby coast, and in pine forests in Northumberland and the Lake District.