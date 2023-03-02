From: David Hide (secretary, Horsham Labour Party), Clarence Road, Horsham

Horsham Labour Party were pleased to read, in last week’s County Times (February 23), the article ‘Scheme Approved’ – that Slinfold Parish Council has successfully applied to the county council for a traffic calming scheme to be designed for streets across the village.

Creating 20mph zones across residential areas within the Forest ward is something Horsham Labour Party has been seeking to deliver, ever since residents on both New Street and Depot Road contacted us about their concerns around speeding cars.

In response to local resident feedback we contacted the county council, who asked us to evidence that there is interest in creating 20mph safer streets within Forest.

Horsham Labour Party thinks the speed limit in New Street, and the roads off it, should be reduced to 20mph (Photo: Google Maps)

The answer we have received from local residents is a resounding yes, as we have now collected hundreds of signatures on a petition calling for the creation of 20mph zones.

We will shortly be submitting our petition to the county council and will also be contacting Forest Neighbourhood Council asking for their support.

In the meantime, we plan to continue collecting signatures, while at the same time promoting the online petition which your interested readers may like to sign at www.horsham-labour.org.uk/campaigns/2023/01/21/new-street-speed-reduction-petition

