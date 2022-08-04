Reader's letter: Horsham should be exempt from housing development applications due to water supply uncertainties

As there are various difficulties in the communities at present I don't think it would be extreme for both WSCC and HDC to make legal representations in the High Court(s) for a temporary exemption from housing development applications.
With the need for any of the water companies to give a public guarantee of being able to supply the standard/average amount of water required for all domestic properties at present, and the recent hot weather period and forecasts of some more of the same, I believe this is necessary to allay many people's fears for the immediate future.
Whether this would need to allow for wastage (leaks involving public/private properties) and an appeal from the Environment Agency for prudence in the use of water I don't know.
It may even involve restrictions – i.e. car wash and hosepipe bans being implemented.
Whatever it needs we must respect the local authorities actions.
The uncertainty of water supplies for the community as a whole is/will be very worrying for some time to come!
