From: Stephen Peterson, School Lane, Fittleworth

In response to the email from John Barstow concerning the A29 I am in complete agreement with him.

The closure of this arterial road since December is a disgrace and the authorities responsible need to be bought to account – none more so than our local MP Andrew Griffith who has done little, apart from taking some photo opportunities, to resolve the situation other than abrogate his responsibility to WSCC.

Don’t be fooled into believing their rhetoric about safety and surveys and liaising with the land owners.

The A29 between Lower Street and Church Hill in Pulborough was closed on December 28 last year after a landslide

This is about money and who will foot the bill.

The fact that they have now put concrete barriers in place to prevent ‘reckless’ motorists driving through is a testament to their thinking process in the long term, which is to sit it out.

Let’s have some common sense West Sussex County Council – stop prevaricating, get the road open and sort out the costings later.

You are killing local business. As I said in my email to Andrew Griffith, the very sad situation in Ukraine is a reminder of how people with guts and ambition can keep a country running under the severest of handicaps.

This is a minor landslide for goodness sake.

WSCC need to get on with it.

