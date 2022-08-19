Reader's letter: The carnival raised over £10,000. This is all down to the generosity and hard work of the Hastings old town community
Letter from: Keith Leech, Chair, Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee
This year the carnival raised over £10,000. This is all down to the generosity and hard work of the old town community and a dedicated group of volunteers who work tirelessly all year to make it possible.
Carnival is only as good as what the community put into it. I would like to defend the committee against the unpleasant letter last week (‘Disappointed with parade’ August 12). Given Covid and all we have had to do to get it going again it was a brilliant job and we have the start of a new beginning.
The committee is open to anybody who wishes to make carnival succeed so I invite your green pen warrior and any others who feel they can do better to join us at the East Hastings Angling Club on the fourth Wednesday evening of every month. We would welcome their ideas and help.
