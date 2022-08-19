Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Carnival 2022. Photo by Frank Copper

This year the carnival raised over £10,000. This is all down to the generosity and hard work of the old town community and a dedicated group of volunteers who work tirelessly all year to make it possible.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Old Town Carnival procession in pictures

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carnival is only as good as what the community put into it. I would like to defend the committee against the unpleasant letter last week (‘Disappointed with parade’ August 12). Given Covid and all we have had to do to get it going again it was a brilliant job and we have the start of a new beginning.

Have you read....: Hastings Old Town Carnival gurning competition in pictures