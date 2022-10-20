The decision to make children walk to school on 'dangerous routes' made my blood boil when I read last week's County Times!

I feel quite sure that this can/must be dealt with by the WSCC education department with 'suitable advice' from HDC as there are 'inconsistencies' in this case and the case of other school pupils in Horsham.

The new Bohunt school just off of the A264 seems to have a variation of arrangements for the transportation of its pupils, as does Tanbridge House school and the two schools in the east of the town where pavements are abundant (Forest boy's school and Millais), and the walking distances and facilities for crossing busy roads (traffic islands) are those that would be much welcomed where traffic speeds along on roads obviously meant only for horses and carts!

Tower Hill, Horsham (Photo: Google Maps)

The thought of any parents mourning loved ones near to Christmas (dark mornings and evenings in winter) where a fatality or life-changing injuries are concerned must be horrendous, and, just because of a petty, bureaucratic paper exercise proves beyond doubt that our politicians, both locally and nationally, are allowing the UK to be overrun by CAPITALISM!

I will be adding my name to the relevant petition, as I hope will most parents in the Horsham district and I would hope and expect our MP Jeremy Quinn to contact WSCC and make his feelings known in no uncertain terms on this quite 'moronic' policy.

I look forward to this paper's inclusion of an article detailing the U-TURN made by WSCC education department!

