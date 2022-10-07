Reader's letter: Why is Horsham not on Covid booster jab location list?

Like many others, I received the NHS email inviting me to have autumn 2022 Covid booster jab.

Any credible explanation why Horsham does not appear in the online list of suitable locations?

Guildford, Norbury, Beare Green are offered and Ashington is now included – but no address in Horsham whatsoever.

Surgeries offering the booster jab are added to the booking system when they receive a supply of the vaccine (Photo by Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

NHS 119 have no idea and compounded this with question, “is Slough anywhere near you?".

We all know that our MP was a Boris front bencher and will defend/praise the performance of the former PM and of Hancock; that he will be evasive and have no interest in this matter, but Horsham residents are entitled to better service.

• A spokesman for Alliance for Better Care said: “Clinics at all of our sites are added to the National Booking System as soon as vaccine delivery is confirmed and this includes Holbrook Surgery too. We appreciate that there is increased demand for appointments at the moment and advise patients to check the website regularly as it continues to be updated or alternatively check our list of dedicated Walk-In sessions on the Alliance for Better Care website. Patients can also access appointments by calling 119."

