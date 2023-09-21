Readers respond to fears that Chichester hotel could be used to house refugees

The Chichester Observer revealed that a leading city hotel could be used to house asylum seekers and refugees yesterday (September 21) – and readers had a lot to say.

Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council responded to the Observer’s requests for comment with a joint statement, confirming that the Home Office is considering a Chichester-area hotel for use as contingency accommodation for people seeking asylum. Both authorities stopped short of saying which hotel will be used.

The statement came alongside news that the Chichester Park Hotel will be closing as of September 24. Future bookings have been cancelled, and the hotel’s gym, swimming pool restaurant and bar have all been closed to the public.

Now, readers and residents have made their feelings known, and social media is awash with concern for what the closure might mean, and how refugee accommodation might impact the city.

Reader Tom Latter said the decision is an “absolute joke”, adding: “We pay our taxes for absolutely nothing! What about housing the homeless in the area?”

Pamela Bastable added: “we don't look after the right people. We don't want the migrants here, there are too many as it is and when I see old people and people living here that need help and get no help whatsoever.”

Another commenter, Jane Towers, had a different approach, however, suggesting Chichester should be willing to help those in need. “The homeless have never been housed,” she said. “Do you think migrants have caused homelessness? We are quite able to look after more than one vulnerable group.”

Alongside concerns about immigration, other readers have bemoaned the impact of the hotel closure on the city itself. For Judy Shaw, the closure is “a disaster”.

"This is so sad and a disaster for Chichester,” she said. “We held our last Rotary meeting there yesterday and are working like crazy for somewhere to meet- its not easy. A major loss to us all.”