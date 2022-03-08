Record breaking year for Lurgashall Arts & Craft Exhibition

Andy Bendix, exhibition organiser, said: “An incredible 80 exhibitors showed 201 works.

“These ranged from 2 1/2 year old Henry Townsend with his “Bluebird” watercolour to 82-year-old Brian Davis, showing a rebuilt and fully restored motorbike identical to the one on which he won the Thruxton 500 Mile Race back in 1963.

“It was a truly diverse selection showing the rich talents of Lurgashall’s residents, and included drawing and painting in a wide variety of media, photography, sculpture, model making, forge work, needlework, and jewellery.”

The eighth Lurgashall Arts & Crafts exhibition

The community exhibition, hosted by Lurgashall Village Hall, normally occurs every three years, is now in its eighth exhibition after being postponed from last year due to Covid.

A total of 165 people visited the exhibition over the weekend with a record breaking number of works sold.