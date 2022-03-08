Record breaking year for Lurgashall Arts & Craft Exhibition

Andy Bendix, exhibition organiser, said: “An incredible 80 exhibitors showed 201 works.
“These ranged from 2 1/2 year old Henry Townsend with his “Bluebird” watercolour to 82-year-old Brian Davis, showing a rebuilt and fully restored motorbike identical to the one on which he won the Thruxton 500 Mile Race back in 1963.
“It was a truly diverse selection showing the rich talents of Lurgashall’s residents, and included drawing and painting in a wide variety of media, photography, sculpture, model making, forge work, needlework, and jewellery.”
The community exhibition, hosted by Lurgashall Village Hall, normally occurs every three years, is now in its eighth exhibition after being postponed from last year due to Covid.
A total of 165 people visited the exhibition over the weekend with a record breaking number of works sold.
She said: “All in all this exhibition has been another great example of the community spirit and creative talents of Lurgashall families. Many are already looking forward to the 9th exhibition in 2025.”
