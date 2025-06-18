Remembering Chichester's Jeremy Adams: 'Always personable and someone who has done everything in his power to help those who were not always able to help themselves'

A former social housing director, from Chichester, has been remembered as a ‘kind and generous’ family man.

Jeremy Roderick Adams was born in 1940 to Alan and Gladys Adams at Elm Road, Warlingham, Surrey.

"As a young boy growing up during WW2, memories abound of living with his mother, aunts, his big brother Dave and his grandmother,” a family obituary read.

"A fond memory during a night time of bombing was of him trying to set a light in the air raid shelter at the end of the garden.

"Attending Purley County Grammar School and excelling at sport, particularly football and cricket, and recalling digging out the school steeplechase water pit by an extra two foot with a friend Lionel Thomas to witness the Sports Day runners disappearing."

Jeremy brother’s Dave, aged 93, remembered Jerry being expelled for putting a teacher's Austin 7 on the roof.

The teacher shouted: “Adams! I know you're involved, I just don't know how!”

Dave also remembered Crystal Palace's Malcolm Allison signing Jerry up for Guildford FC with the club placing money in his boots after each match as he was only an amateur.

"His paternal grandfather, Donald, once bowled out W.G. Grace whilst playing for Surrey County in 1902,” the obituary added.

"Jeremy's claim to fame in later years was breaking the finger of Thomas Hardy biographer Robert Gittings during a ‘friendly’ cricket match.

“But he was most proud of his golf day with Open Champion Tom Watson and all the inspiring stories he recounted.”

Jeremy met his future wife Judith at a local amateur dramatics club, aged just 15. They married in 1960 and went on to have two sons, Mark and Paul, and one daughter, Louise.

After working for a council in Scunthorpe, Jeremy moved with his family, in 1963, to Chichester where he ‘found a position as a housing manager’. It was around this time when Louise was born.

The obituary continued: “When the city council disappeared as a result of local government reorganisation in 1974, Jeremy moved to the newly created Chichester District Council, going on to become director of health and housing.

"In this new role, he was also able to extend his remit and drive forward the expansion of social housing provision for young and old across the Chichester district, which covers an enormous geographical area, both urban and rural.”

Peter Homer, the chief Chichester Observer reporter from 1966 to 2007, said of Jeremy: “As an impartial observer, I never lost my respect for his abilities, which I believe set a remarkable example for other senior local government officers to follow.”

An extract from The Guardian in 1977 described Jeremy as a ‘man of strong opinions’ which a ‘smack of revolution’.

It added: “A surprising man to find working for, and backed by the Tory council of a sleepy cathedral City. But he's there, getting his own way. Farr's Field is his project, a new housing development for the elderly. Independence for sixty two residences each with kitchen, a shower and their own front door. Four full time nursing staff with the elderly all equipped with bleepers just in case something goes wrong.”

In 1985, Chichester District Council was the first council in the country to launch the 24-hour lifeline, which enabled the elderly and disabled to live independently.

Developed by Aerospace Communications Systems Ltd, it was ‘one of the most advanced’ in Europe. Featuring a powerful computer which can be connected to thousands of people, at the pull of a cord, someone miles away could be linked to a central control in Chichester.

The project became the ‘forerunner for many schemes across the country’ – with more than 170 local authorities visiting Chichester ‘to be inspired and implement their own developments’ for independent living.

Jeremy always said the scheme was ‘all about taking care of people’ and ‘not taking people into care’, his family recited.

Councillor Janet Duncton said of Jeremy: “It would be no good being well liked if you didn't achieve your aims which were to keep the population housed to the best of your ability. This he did with unfailing good humour, and it was always very noticeable at local events that he was well known by the tenants as well as everyone else. They would come out of their houses to greet him when he was on the estate. Always personable and someone who has done everything in his power to help those who were not always able to help themselves.”

Richard Kitson, Sarsen chief executive, said: “ I think it is very significant that during his career he has built up an extensive network of colleagues both within and outside the housing sector. Many of them have found Jerry's enthusiasm and commitment for housing an inspiration to them and I cannot recall anyone ever being anything other than complimentary about Jerry. When most people may have been working towards early retirement, Jerry had found the opportunity to develop Adams Integra into a significant player in the housing sector. He particularly showed his commitment to helping people of all levels to develop their skills and abilities in order to ensure delivery of good quality affordable housing.”

Stephen Liddle, former director of Geoffrey Osbourne Ltd, said: “As a consultant Jerry was a tremendous supporter of the Institute of Housing, where for many years he was a board member eventually becoming the Regional Chairman. He threw his heart and soul into the role, organising events and raising much needed money for housing related charities. Throughout his career Jerry has amassed a tremendous following largely because of his marvellous sense of humour which has won him many friends. On a personal level, I have always been inspired by his tireless efforts to improve housing conditions in areas of need.”

Nick Neal, of the Neal Smith Partnership, said: “There have been many a time when I have been with him and people from all walks of life have come up to say ‘Thank you’ and wish him well.

“Jeremy was a people man and a well respected professional in local government and social housing. He was very proud when the District Council named a housing scheme for the elderly and disabled after his late wife Judith.”

Jeremy was supported throughout his council days by his trusted and loyal secretary Susanna – ‘never double booking but prioritising the odd charity golf days’, his family said.

The obituary added: “After early retirement in 1990, Jeremy set up Adams Associates, a housing consultants in Chichester, specialising in the affordable housing field.

“Many future plans with Judith involved their new found love of travel, family and visiting gardens, especially designing projects at Roundhill, where one day the garden might even open under the NGS. Very sadly that was not meant to be, as just one year after Jeremy's retirement and, after a short illness, Judith died.

"In 1997, with his son Mark, he created Adams Integra to expand the business.

"In later years he embraced his life with his partner Susanna, opening his garden with his daughter Louise for over ten years under the National Garden Scheme raising funds for the Snowdrop Trust, Macmillan Nurses and other charities.

“He helped set up Roundhill Shepherd Huts from 2011 with his son Paul and daughter Louise in a time where the majority of people were unaware of these little vintage huts.”

Jeremy Adams died on June 1, 2025, aged 85.

The family obituary concluded: “Jeremy had a great sense of humour. He was a kind and generous man, who enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A life well lived.”