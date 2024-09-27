Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the death of Dame Maggie Smith, we are taking a look back at some of the stories about the legendary TV, film and stage star in the Sussex World archives.

Actress Dame Maggie, known best for the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died at the age of 89.

Her family revealed the news in a statement this afternoon (Friday, September 27).

The iconic actress lived in Fittleworth – a village and civil parish in the district of Chichester – and was known to do her shopping at Waitrose in Storrington.

Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Dame Maggie in Downton Abbey, shared poignant anecdotes during a charitable 'chat show' at Arundel Castle in June.

Hugh, who who has been filming a third Downton Abbey movie, said of Dame Maggie: “I was as terrified of her on the last day of filming as I was on the first. Terrified is not quite the right word – in awe of her.

"Her standards are incredibly high. She can find comedic qualities in something you didn’t realise was funny and find poignancy in something you didn’t realise was there. She can bring a tear to the eye. She is an extraordinary, mercurial talent.”