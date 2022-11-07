Two new conservation areas created for Crawley by council
Two new conservation areas covering Queens Square and The Broadway and Gossops Green Neighbourhood Centre have been created by Crawley Borough Council.
In addition, the boundaries of two of the town’s eleven existing conservation areas – the High Street and St Peter’s, have been extended. These decisions were taken by the council’s Cabinet on Wednesday (2 November).
Forming conservation areas helps both to protect Crawley’s New Town identity and to enhance the quality and suitability of new development in those areas. A conservation area does not prevent new development. It restores planning powers to the council to give members and stakeholders the opportunity to require higher quality and appropriate development, which enhances Crawley’s New Town character and heritage.
Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I’m pleased that these new conservation areas have been agreed, along with the extensions agreed for the High Street and St Peter’s. “This decision will help us protect the character and identity of these areas and ensure that development is of good quality with appropriate uses. Without it, poor quality upward extensions and inappropriate changes of use could have happened without councillors and residents having a say.”
Most Popular
SEE ALSO Crawley's Go Ape in Tilgate Park wants to expand and introduce axe throwing range | Crawley Borough Council set for greener public buildings thanks to ‘NetZero Collective’ partnership | Milestone as Crawley Borough Council takes possession of new town hall
A Conservation Area Statement will now be drawn up for each area and will outline historical background, character evaluation and guidance on development. The council will work with residents to form these statements.
Residents can get involved by joining a Conservation Area Advisory Committee. The groups are formed of residents and other interested parties who help to look after the area, put plans into action and comment on planning applications.
There are already 11 conservation areas in Crawley:
Brighton Road, Southgate
Dyers Almshouses, Northgate
Forestfield and Shrublands, Furnace Green
Hazelwick Road, Three Bridges
High Street, West Green and Northgate
Ifield Village, Ifield
Malthouse Road, Southgate
Southgate Neighbourhood Centre
St Peter’s, West Green
Sunnymead Flats, West Green
Worth
For more information about conservation areas in Crawley, visit crawley.gov.uk/conservationareas