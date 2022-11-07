In addition, the boundaries of two of the town’s eleven existing conservation areas – the High Street and St Peter’s, have been extended. These decisions were taken by the council’s Cabinet on Wednesday (2 November).

Forming conservation areas helps both to protect Crawley’s New Town identity and to enhance the quality and suitability of new development in those areas. A conservation area does not prevent new development. It restores planning powers to the council to give members and stakeholders the opportunity to require higher quality and appropriate development, which enhances Crawley’s New Town character and heritage.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “I’m pleased that these new conservation areas have been agreed, along with the extensions agreed for the High Street and St Peter’s. “This decision will help us protect the character and identity of these areas and ensure that development is of good quality with appropriate uses. Without it, poor quality upward extensions and inappropriate changes of use could have happened without councillors and residents having a say.”

Queens Square. Pics Steve Robards SR2003201

A Conservation Area Statement will now be drawn up for each area and will outline historical background, character evaluation and guidance on development. The council will work with residents to form these statements.

Residents can get involved by joining a Conservation Area Advisory Committee. The groups are formed of residents and other interested parties who help to look after the area, put plans into action and comment on planning applications.

There are already 11 conservation areas in Crawley:

Brighton Road, Southgate

Dyers Almshouses, Northgate

Forestfield and Shrublands, Furnace Green

Hazelwick Road, Three Bridges

High Street, West Green and Northgate

Ifield Village, Ifield

Malthouse Road, Southgate

Southgate Neighbourhood Centre

St Peter’s, West Green

Sunnymead Flats, West Green

Worth