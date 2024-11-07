A road in West Sussex which was shut by police after a sinkhole suddenly appeared has now partially reopened.

Officers closed Church Street in Storrington three weeks ago when a large ‘void’ was discovered by a nearby barber’s shop. Although on the surface the sinkhole looked small, a 6ft by 6ft void was found beneath the road.

But the carriageway was reopened to single file traffic yesterday (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Southern Water has been called on to investigate.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Highways said: “Traffic will be controlled using traffic signals. Whilst we await a full repair and reinstatement of the sinkhole and surrounding area by Southern Water, the affected area within the carriageway remains cordoned off with barriers for safety.

"To ensure the free-flowing of traffic along the narrowed stretch of road, the parking bays opposite have been temporarily suspended using no-parking cones.

“We will continue to monitor the area and work closely with Southern Water to get the road fully re-opened as soon as possible.”

A Southern Water spokesperson added: “Our teams are on site and are currently investigating.”