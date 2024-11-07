West Sussex road shut after sinkhole discovery partially reopens

By Sarah Page
Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:47 BST
A road in West Sussex which was shut by police after a sinkhole suddenly appeared has now partially reopened.

Officers closed Church Street in Storrington three weeks ago when a large ‘void’ was discovered by a nearby barber’s shop. Although on the surface the sinkhole looked small, a 6ft by 6ft void was found beneath the road.

But the carriageway was reopened to single file traffic yesterday (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Southern Water has been called on to investigate.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Highways said: “Traffic will be controlled using traffic signals. Whilst we await a full repair and reinstatement of the sinkhole and surrounding area by Southern Water, the affected area within the carriageway remains cordoned off with barriers for safety.

Church Street in Storrington which was shut by police three weeks ago when a sinkhole suddenly appeared in the road has now partially reopenedplaceholder image
"To ensure the free-flowing of traffic along the narrowed stretch of road, the parking bays opposite have been temporarily suspended using no-parking cones.

“We will continue to monitor the area and work closely with Southern Water to get the road fully re-opened as soon as possible.”

A Southern Water spokesperson added: “Our teams are on site and are currently investigating.”

