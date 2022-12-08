Concerns are being raised by residents in a rural Horsham hamlet over proposals to build a gypsy site near their homes.

Many of the residents’ houses are ‘listed’ as being of historic or architectural importance and they are concerned about the effect a gypsy encampment would have on the area.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council to site 12 gypsy pitches with associated utility buildings on land at Oakhurst Centre in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst.

But a string of objections are being put forward by nearby residents. They say the proposed site is close to four Grade II listed properties. In a letter to the council, one resident said: “We are one of several listed buildings in the immediate vicinity. This development would conflict with the character of the area, visually damaging the landscape and we fear that the site would blight local property prices.

The site of the proposed 12-pitch gypsy accommodation

"The proposed development is incompatible with the design of existing historical buildings.”

Another objector stated: “We currently have two other gypsy sites on West Chiltington Lane, Kingfisher Farm and Greenfield Farm. Both of these are less than two miles from this site. Therefore surely we have our quota of these sites in the area?”

The objector added: “It is common knowledge that the other transit site Kingfisher Farm on West Chiltington Lane has caused many issues locally and increased police presence and issues with rubbish.”

There are also concerns over increased traffic, a lack of infrastructure, noise and light pollution, flooding from the nearby River Adur and an adverse effect on wildlife.

However, Phil Rowe, an agent for the applicant, said in a statement to the council: “The proposed development will be set well away from the highway boundary. The associated uses of land surrounding the proposed development would not materially harm the character and amenities of the area and will not conflict with the openness of the site, the countryside and the purposes of including land within it.”

He added: “It is considered that the site is capable of peaceful and integrated co-existence with the local community.”