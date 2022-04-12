Union confirms looming Wealden bin strikes - and says ‘almost 65,000 households will be affected’

Union bosses say Wealden refuse collections will stop on April 25 for an ‘initial two week period’ – affecting nearly 65,000 households.

A GMB spokesperson said, “Refuse collectors employed by Biffa within Wealden District Council will be going on strike over pay.

“The strike is due to commence on 25th April and is scheduled for an initial two weeks, with further action possible if talks are not productive.

Eastbourne bin strike 7/1/22. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221001-165010001

“Almost 65,000 households will be affected by the action.”

Talks between the union and Biffa management are due to start on April 21, said the spokesperson.

Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said, “GMB’s members employed by Biffa within Wealden District Council are unhappy with the pay deal they have been offered.

“Based on the vital work they have been doing throughout the various lockdowns and on market rates, they believe that they deserve a more significant pay uplift.

“Biffa and the council have almost two weeks before the strike action commences.

“They still have time to prevent the action and any knock-on effect this will have on residents and local businesses – they just need to get around the negotiating table with GMB and make our members an offer which better reflects the work they do every day, come rain or shine.”

A GMB spokesperson said in March, “More than 40 GMB members working at Biffa’s East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership depots at the Hailsham and Uckfield regional sites are voting on whether to walk out over pay.

“Workers demand pay rises across the service, which would see loaders on £12.50 per hour, LGV drivers on £14.50 per hour and HGV drivers on £17.50 per hour.“

Wealden District Council said yesterday (April 11) it had been informed by Biffa that is has ‘received formal notification from the GMB union that its members intend to take strike action at the depots operating services in Wealden’ from April 25 for at least two weeks.

The union had said back in March it would be carrying out an industrial action ballot.

The council spokesperson added, “Biffa is in discussion with the GMB union to try to resolve this dispute ahead of the intended strike action.

“In the meantime all waste and street cleansing services continue to operate as normal so please continue to put your bins out on the scheduled collection day.

“Should Biffa and the GMB not reach an agreement there may be some disruption to services from Monday 25th April.

“Please be assured the council will inform residents of what is happening with their collections through our website, My Alerts e-newsletter and social media. Regular updates on this situation will be published on our website.