Man arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction following Hailsham incident

Detectives said they were looking for witnesses to an incident in Hailsham in which a teenage girl reported being approached by a man in a car.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The girl, 16, was walking down Anglesey Avenue, in the Horsebridge area of Hailsham, shortly before 6.50pm on Friday, July 22, and as she reached Goodwin Place she became aware of a car described as a purple/silver BMW 3 series apparently following her.

“As she then turned left into Hempstead Lane the driver shouted at her but other drivers, probably unaware of what was happening, called out to him to move on and the car drove off.”

Sussex Police

The girl was unharmed and police were immediately informed, according to officers.

The spokesperson added: “Following enquiries and a search of the area a man aged 51 was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and threatening behaviour. After being interviewed he was released without charge at present.”

Police said it was being treated as an isolated incident, but enquiries continue. Detective Sergeant Jess Langlands added: "If you were in the Anglesey Avenue area early that Friday evening, and saw anything of what happened, we need to hear from you as soon as possible.

"We know there were other people, including drivers, nearby so if you can help please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1121 of 22/07."