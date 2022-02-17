‘Ridiculous’ or ‘good news’? Residents’ views on Hastings Premier Inn hotel plan

The long-awaited proposals are set to go before borough councillors next Wednesday (February 23) when Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee will consider an application to build a five-storey, 84-bedroom hotel at the Cornwallis Street Car Park.

But the proposals have seen a number of objections, largely due to fears the building could lead to a loss of light and privacy for nearby residents in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

Residents have commented on the Observer’s Facebook page to air their views.

Artist's impression of proposed new hotel for Hastings

Abigail Clark said: “Do we actually need more hotel rooms? I doubt we fill what we have! We more decent attractions and shops first. Otherwise what is the point of more hotels?”

Sandie Carlyon said: “Ridiculous place to build a hotel. Site too small and will look so out of place.”

Nick Perry said: “The land is identified for housing and a green space play area.”

Charles Peltz said: “No way! The light to my flat will be blotted out completely and the building would be in the worst area for tourists. If it does go ahead, I would expect a 100 per cent reduction in my council tax.”

John Griffin said: “Why not develop the site behind Hastings College? The underground car park and foundations are already in place. It was due to be residential flats, so why not make it an hotel instead?”

However, some said they were in favour of the proposals.

Paul Gough said: “Good idea. Wasted space. We need people to stay in Hastings, not just trippers. We are a seaside town and need income from visitors to spend in pubs and restaurants. May Day/ Jack in the Green, Fat Tuesday, Pirate Day, carnivals, DLWP gigs in Bexhill. Folks need reasonable places to stay. We have a dearth of hotels.”

Alfie Williams said: “Build it! Hastings needs an affordable hotel destination. It has the potential to bring more people to the town.”

Alex Hedger said: “Compared to other seafront towns we have very little overnight accommodation so are currently at a disadvantage. New hotels therefore are a great way to bring money into the town and create jobs in catering to visitors.”

Neil Mather: “This is good news if it is approved, we desperately need more hotel rooms here and Premier Inn is good quality for the price. This site is grim and underused, so this will be great addition to the town centre.”

Jan Richards said: “Hotels with parking in Hastings are definitely needed. We stay in the Premier Inn at John Macadam Way several times a year and you know what you are getting with a Premier Inn, a clean room, with a decent bed, and a good night’s sleep guaranteed. So another one would be appreciated by us.”