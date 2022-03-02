A child from Ringmer has raised more than £1000 for the people of Ukraine selling pieces of her artwork.

Pearl Swift-Vyner, 9, painted Rainbow Tears at an after school club and her parents though the artwork was outstanding.

Following the news of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Pearl's Dad had the idea to sell signed copies to raise money for a charity who are supporting families caught in the conflict.

The family started up the project the ‘world is watching’ and a JustGiving page was set up, with the support of The Lewes Print Centre.

Family members, friends and Pearl's teachers have all been sent the piece, with the youngster's school secretary and form teacher also asking for signed copies.

Pearl said she has already received quite a few orders even from people she’s doesn’t know. And has also been included in the school newsletter and liked and retweeted by the charity on Twitter.

If you want to support Pearl and receive a signed copy of “Rainbow Tears” for a donation to charity – click here.