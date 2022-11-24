Ponds in Ringmer are a ‘fantastic showcase’ of natural solutions to tackling flood risk within the area, according to the Lewes District Council.

A series of three ponds have been dug in land between the cricket club and Green Close, with the capacity to hold approximately 560,000 litres of water, to help prevent localised flooding for residents in the East Sussex village.

Councillor Matthew Bird, Cabinet member for Sustainability, said: “The work being done in Ringmer is a fantastic showcase for what can be achieved by employing nature based solutions that help protect local homes, but also increase biodiversity and tackle the climate crisis we are facing.

“We have funded similar natural flood management schemes in many different parts of the district where flooding is a cause of concern for our residents.”

People living in homes in Bishops Close and Green Close often see flooding when the surface water from heavy rainfall overwhelms underground drains.

Earlier this month, Norlington Lane in the village unpassable to Green Lane Road and Bridge, having been completely submerged with flood water.

Numerous flood warnings have been placed across Sussex throughout November, as torrential rain continues to hit the county due to differing air temperatures and changing climate patterns.

Lewes District Council says it worked closely with the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, Sussex Flow Initiative and in partnership with the Woodland Trust, Environment Agency and many other local groups to help tackle this issue.

Heavy showers also hit the whole of Sussex yesterday, leading to the Environment Agency issuing six flood alerts.

Following the success of the ponds in Ringmer, the district council has said it will champion the use of the natural flood management techniques across the district.

Peter King, director of the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, said: “There are so many benefits of working in harmony with our environment rather than against it and natural flood management epitomises that philosophy.

“Not only will the ponds we’ve introduced help to reduce flood risk to 15 homes, we are also creating new habitats for wildlife by nurturing wetland areas, planting 150 metres of hedgerow and 500 hundred pollinator friendly plants.”

