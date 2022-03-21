Ringmer solar farm "vital" to making the Lewes District carbon neutral

The chair of the Licensing Committee for Lewes District Council believes a solar farm in Ringmer will be a step towards the goal of carbon neutrality.

Cllr Sean Macleod said the solar farm has clear ambitions to provide a biodiversity net gain of 200%, as the Lewes District aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Cllr Macleod said: “I fully support Ovesco and Lewes District Council’s loan contribution towards the solar farm in Ringmer. I have always been mindful of this and have been very honest with Ovesco and at the Climate Change Committee that I didn't think this idea would be straightforward and would meet opposition especially as we are also under attack in Ringmer from housebuilders."

Applicants Ovesco deny objections to the proposal, a statement campaigners say, is ‘in bad faith.’

The countryside charity CPRE Sussex also oppose this solar farm, which Cllr Macleod described as 'disappointing'.

Cllr Macleod continued: “I think we also need to be factually correct when we talk about the solar farm. 70 hectares is 172 acres so the site is far smaller than is being stated [It was previously stated in the Sussex Express that the site would be 70 hectares].

"The war in Ukraine has highlighted that the West is far too dependent on fossil fuels from abroad and we do have to look at alternatives, I think Ovesco has been transparent and open and honest and I fully welcome their approach to this solar farm. It helps our environment, it has a biodiversity net gain and it will be used for sheep grazing so will still be used for farming, in many ways a solar farm is farming - we are just harvesting the energy from the sun."

The Lewes District councillor highlighted that the proposed solar farm would generate circa 16 MW, the equivalent of powering in excess of 4,000 homes, substantially powering the 2,740 homes in the Ward Ouse Valley and Ringmer.

Cllr Macleod said: "Ovesco has said they will put hedges all around it to block the view of the solar far. For me, it's nice to see a positive approach to our environment. We need hard-headed and pragmatic choices if we want a net-zero future which for me as a father to young boys is something I am desperate to see."