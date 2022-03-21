Fire at recycling site in Lewes: Approximately 100 tonnes of scrap metal set alight

Approximately 100 tonnes of scrap metal was on fire at a recycling site in Lewes.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said they were called to a serious scrap metal fire on Southerham Lane, Southerham at 7:40pm on Friday, March 19.

Crews had eight fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, along with the command support unit on scene to deal with the flames.

Firefighters from Brighton (Preston Circus), Hove, Lewes, Barcombe, Roedean, Uckfield and Hailsham attended and used main jets and 1 in 7 foam jets to extinguish the fire that had consumed over 100 tonnes of metal.

The fire created a smoke plume, leading the fire service to advise locals and motorists to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

Due to excessive smoke drift, the A27 and A26 were closed temporarily.

The fire was brought under control and crews said they left the scene at 1:55am on Saturday, Match 20.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said they were no casualties and one crew will be returning to check for hotspots.