Rising numbers of Hastings young people not in education or employment - here's what's being done to help

Youth unemployment is on the rise in Hastings as 8.9 per cent of young people have no plans to continue with education, employment or training after leaving state-funded mainstream schools, according to data published by the Department for Education.

Peer-to-peer researchers for Connected Future Hastings.

This is more than three per cent higher than the national average, with 5.6 per cent of young people in the whole of England being classed as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training).

Furthermore, it can be seen that the percentage of young people classed as NEET in Hastings rose 1.5 per cent in just a year and the issue continues to worsen as East Sussex County Council states it has an ‘seen an increase in the proportion of young people who are NEET since Covid’.

Ciaran Wood, a 22-year-old from Hastings, left school with two GCSEs, having been predicted ‘much higher’ results, he said. However, he was ‘unable to meet his full potential’ due to his high number of absences as a result of him becoming a young carer for his mum, which ultimately affected his mental health.

Ciaran said: “There were times I’d stay home from school all day to look after her, so I wasn’t able to fully focus on my studies. This was tough on me because I was forced to grow up at a very young age. It took a toll on my mental health, as well as my education.

“Because I had a lot of time off due to looking after my mum, I didn’t really achieve what I wanted to, or what was thought that I could achieve. Because I didn’t get the grades, I couldn’t go into further education."

Ciaran has had ‘a couple of jobs’ since leaving school, mostly seasonal retail positions, but he has struggled to stay in a role permanently due to his mental health.

He added: “Sometimes you just can’t face the challenges of what a work day might bring you. For example with retail, the demand behind the till – on bad days human interaction might just send you into a spiral.”

Factors which can indicate a young person is at risk of becoming NEET include: frequent absence from school and suspensions; challenging family and home lives; poor mental health or learning difficulties, and becoming a young carer or parent.

Transitional periods, for example between school and college, and college and university, have also been highlighted as common times for young people to fall victim to becoming NEET.

Hoping to get to the bottom of these issues is the team behind CXK’s research project Connected Futures Hastings, which has been established in partnership with East Sussex County Council and Hastings Borough Council.

The first-of-its-kind funded project is training young people to become peer-to-peer researchers and connect with other youths in Hastings to discover the root causes of the disadvantages young people face around employability.

Its ultimate aim is to inform system change and form a coherent approach that will enable young people to succeed.

Currently in its research phase, the project is targeting youth clubs, such as Active Hastings and YMCA, to speak directly with young people with lived experiences and get their own ideas on what needs to change.

Leah Perris, youth worker for Connected Futures, said: “We as adults can sit around a table and say it’s because Maths and English has gone down the drain, or because they live in deprived areas, but it’s not that at all.

“We’ve had our young people included as part of our system’s mapping and they’ve come up with masses of ideas around stereotyping, and bringing them together as part of the community.

“They feel like they’re very disengaged in the community and that they don’t have a space, so something like that could then connect them and want to stay down here and secure employment.”

While the project is still in the process of discovering the true causes of youth unemployment, it is already becoming clear that any support available for young people is just too difficult for many to access.

Leah said: “I think there is a lot of support out there [but] I think it’s very pinholed.

“There’s not enough funding for young people groups and services to be able to sit a young person down and deal with every single barrier or issue that they’re facing and, right now, that is something that is failing our young people.

Ciaran added: “I wasn’t aware of the help available for me as a teenager and I think I probably needed more support than most growing up.

"Now I feel as if I’ve been left to the wayside.

“I think there needs to be more understanding from people in charge, and more awareness of young people’s situations. For some it’s tough to manage that work, school, life balance.”

“I wish I had extra time to do things like exams, revision and what have you, potentially having work sent home to me if I was off, just so I could continue my studies at home when I wasn’t able to go in.

“Looking back now, I think if I’d spoken up I could’ve had this, but I didn’t see that as an option and, to be honest, I didn’t feel like I had anyone to speak to about it.”

East Sussex County Council has a number of services you can access if you are in a similar situation and need employment support.

A spokesperson for the council said: “In East Sussex, we have very low figures for young people who are ‘not known’ which means that we are able to identify and provide effective support for young people who are NEET.

"We have a very successful The Youth Employability Service (YES) who deliver targeted support for young people who are NEET or at risk of becoming NEET. This includes work with young people from year 10 who are persistently absent from school.

“The Local Authority also provides an offer of careers support via the East Sussex Careers Hub team, and this includes focussed careers advice for young people with special educational needs.

“We are working with partners to ensure there are pathways for young people into education, training and employment post 16 and that these are matched to local skills needs.”

If you are aged between 16 – 18 and living in East Sussex, you can access the Youth Employability Service at: www.cxk.org/services/youth-employability-service-yes/