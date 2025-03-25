River dipping, wildlife walks and more at this year's River Rother Day

The River Rother is home to a wide range of wildlife. Photo: Getty Images.

From river dipping to wildlife walks, this year’s River Rother Day is all set to celebrate everything the river has to offer.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, the family fun day will give residents and visitors a chance to learn more about everything than wriggles and jiggles in the water’s depths, via a range of hands-on activities.

It’s a great chance to learn more about the wildlife on our doorstep and, according to organisers at the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, there’s no better place to do it than the River Rother, which is home to brown trout, lampreys, eels, and native freshwater crayfish.

Rising from several springs near Empshott, in Hampshire, the river runs through 52 kilometres of stunning countryside along the foot of the chalky South Downs. It’s the largest tributary to the River Arun and, alongside all the native fish, it’s also home to water vole, otters, and Kingfisher birds, who nest in its banks.

Chloe Clarke, Rother Partnership Coordinator for the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the River Rother with everyone this April. To have a day dedicated to the wildlife and heritage of the Rother shows how important and loved this river is by the local communities, visitors and landowners.

With huge pressures on the river such as pollution, invasive species and man-made modifications, we have developed an Action Plan, partnering with the South Downs National Park Authority, Southern Water, South Downs Trust and Chichester District Council, and other stakeholders, to improve the water and soil quality of this precious riverscape to help it flourish once more.”

More than just a home for nature, the River Rother is also home to a number of historic industries, with watermills described on the river as early as 1086, in the Domesday Book.

“Bringing people together to learn more about this unique river and how this stunning landscape has been shaped by industry, in particular water-power, for generations, is important to all of us who dedicate our time to preserving this historical site.” said Tony Sneller, Coultershaw Mill Trustee.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, April 27 from 11am to 4.30pm. Adult tickets cost £4 each, and children go free.