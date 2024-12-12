RNLI lifeboat launched in missing person search near Eastbourne

A lifeboat from the RNLI was launched on Tuesday, December 10, to help search for a missing person near Eastbourne.

At 7pm on Tuesday, December 10, volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were tasked with the launch of the inshore lifeboat ‘David H’ to assist the Police, Coastguard & the Coastguard helicopter with a search for a missing person to the west of Eastbourne.

At 8.30 pm the All-Weather lifeboat ‘Esme Anderson’ was also tasked to join the search operation in ‘moderate seas and with good conditions for a search they were quickly on scene to support the other assets in the area’.

A spokesperson for the RNLI added: “Both crews carried out thorough searches using high powered torches and other equipment alongside the Coastguard helicopters search light and image intensifying cameras.

“By 11.50pm both our boats had been stood down and recovered to their stations and the crews headed off home.”