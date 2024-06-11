Road closed in Bognor Regis following collision involving two vans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services, including West Sussex Fire and Rescue, were at the scene of a collision in Bognor Regis this morning (June 11).

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said the incident, which took place on Lower Bognor Road earlier today, involved a collision between two vans and urged members of the public to stay clear of the area if possible.

A report published on AA Route planner adds further information: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on B2166 Lower Bognor Road both ways from Chalcraft Lane to Pagham Road. Ongoing since around 07:00 this morning.”

