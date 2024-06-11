Road closed in Bognor Regis following collision involving two vans

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:33 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
Emergency services, including West Sussex Fire and Rescue, were at the scene of a collision in Bognor Regis this morning (June 11).

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said the incident, which took place on Lower Bognor Road earlier today, involved a collision between two vans and urged members of the public to stay clear of the area if possible.

A report published on AA Route planner adds further information: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on B2166 Lower Bognor Road both ways from Chalcraft Lane to Pagham Road. Ongoing since around 07:00 this morning.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Emergency services responded to a serious collision on the B2166 Lower Bognor Road, Aldwick. The collision involved two vans and happened at about 6.45am on Tuesday, June 11. Road closures were in place while the incident was dealt with. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

