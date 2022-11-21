Robertsbridge Bonfire in 30 pictures
Robertsbridge bonfire celebrations went ahead on Saturday despite the bonfire and fireworks site being under water just two days before the event.
Thankfully flood waters drained away from the recreation ground and the village enjoyed a fine, dry night for the celebrations. Robertsbridge traditionally brings the local bonfire season to a close and it did this in style with an atmospheric torch-lit procession and an impressive fireworks display.
Taking part were bonfire societies from across Sussex, including, Hastings, Battle, Rye and Staplecross.
Andrew Clifton captured these photos on the night.
