Rye Bonfire in pictures

And it avoided the rain for once as bonfire societies and drumming groups from across Sussex took part in a torchlit procession through the historic town.

The procession made its way to The Salts where a giant bonfire was lit and a fireworks display took place. This year’s Rye Fawkes, who has the honour of lighting the fire was fittingly the town’s former fire chief Andy Polley.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

Rye Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Rye Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Rye Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton.

Rye Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton.