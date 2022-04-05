Rock legend Roger Daltrey drops into Hastings Beatles Day

The rock legend was their to support his grandson who was playing in a band at the day-long tribute to the Fab Four.

Beatles Day returned to the White Rock Theatre after a two year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

It saw more than 70 acts performing across there stages and raised several thousand pounds for the local Sara Lee Trust charity, which supports people in Hastings and Rother that have been diagnosed with cancer or another life threatening illness by providing free counselling and therapy care.

Beatles Day founder Pete Prescott was also performing on Sunday. Matt Dyson from The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio, was one of the hosts on the day.

Younger fans enjoyed joining the Little Beatles music making session, learning how to perform a song using different instruments and sounds with live performing musicians.

Roger Daltrey was also in Hastings in February, when he visited the Albion pub in The Old Town, as the Sussex brewery run by his son Jamie extended its partnership with Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival.

Lakedown Brewery is sponsoring a year-long programme that will support the Hastings Fat Tuesday Club into 2023.

Hastings’ Fat Tuesday Club provides free creative music sessions for 12-18 year olds in the Hastings area at the Contemporary Music School, St Leonards. The sessions focus on the process of making and playing new music, including song writing, playing, performing and the technical aspects.

Rother is pictured here with Beatles Day stalwart Judy Atkinson.

