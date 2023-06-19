Judith Monk, who runs the popular Y Centre at Hastings, has been recognised in the King’s Honours list and awarded the British Empire Medal.

Judith, from Hastings, said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have been awarded the British Empire Medal. I believe it to be in regard to my voluntary service with the Hastings and Rother YMCA, where I am currently the chair of the board, but have volunteered here in other capacities for the past 41 years this October. This youth-focused charity is an absolute gem and I'm privileged to work as part of a dedicated and supportive team of both staff and volunteers to provide a healthy start in life to our local young people."

Judith’s award comes after Hastings and Rother YMCA was been presented with the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

Judith said: “Having our charity receive the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service last year and now this, I feel blessed beyond measure.”

Judith Monk who has been awarded the British Empire Medal

The Y Centre, in St Paul’s Road, is known as the home of roller skating in the Hastings area and young skaters from the centre regularly take part in the Hastings Old Town carnival creating amazing colourful floats.

The Y Centre opened in its present building in 1970 and now facilitates over 800 children, young people and families, every week, supporting its third generation of local people. It also provides a base for many local support groups in the area.

The Centre has developed a closely bonded community who offer mutual support to each other and have created a warm and welcoming environment.

YMCA is a youth-based charity who help young people across the country including with housing, educational support and health and wellbeing activities.

The service has helped over 65 million people internationally since forming in 1844.