Royal book on the Queen returns ‘home’ to Hastings for Platinum Jubilee

Brenda Cruttenden, (née Challacombe) was 12 in 1952 when the Queen was crowned and a pupil at St Mary’s Star of the Sea School, which was based in High Street at the time.

She was given a book through the school, entitled Elizabeth Our Queen, by Richard Dimbleby.

Brenda Cruttenden giving Cllr James Bacon the book outside Hastings town hall. Picture by Kevin Boorman SUS-220217-122242001

It was a special presentation edition, and every child in the town was given one as a coronation souvenir.

The foreword was written by the then mayor of Hastings, Alderman H W Rymill JP, Baron of the Cinque Ports.

The book, published nationally, included a full page photo of the then Princess Elizabeth visiting Hastings in May 1951.

A copy of the foreword to the book. Picture by Kevin Boorman SUS-220217-122254001

Brenda said: “I no longer need the book and I thought it would be nice to return it to the mayor’s parlour.

“I was very pleased our current mayor agreed to accept the book. It means a lot to me that the book, with the foreword being written by a previous mayor, will be welcomed as part of the town’s mayoral history in the parlour.”

The current mayor, Cllr James Bacon, said “This was a very kind gesture by Brenda, I will make sure the book is kept in the mayor’s parlour in the town hall as a fitting souvenir to HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne.”

Brenda handed the book to the mayor outside the town hall on Sunday, February 6, the exact day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.