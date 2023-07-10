RSPCA Brighton is looking for new homes for two parrots who ‘like to talk and watch films’

Two parrots are looking for experienced new homes after being taken in by RSPCA Sussex North and Brighton branch.

Billie and Dave came into the Branch’s Patcham centre together when their owner could no longer care for them.

Billie is a female lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo, around 15 years old. Her lower beak is deformed and will need to be clipped regularly by a specialist exotic vet.

Head of small animals at the centre, Hazel Tarrant said: “Billie is a lovely girl, and she enjoys spending time with people.

Billie is a female lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo. Picture: RSPCA

“Since arriving at the centre she likes to spend time with staff, sitting on their lap and watching TV. She does get scared of new people and new things so will have to be introduced slowly. But she can say “Hello!” - so she is ready to make friends!

“We think she could cope with a family home so she can get maximum attention from lots of people. She loves to dance and will bop around to music with you if you are happy dancing with her!”

Lesser sulphur-crested cockatoos are listed as an Annex A species, so Billie will be rehomed in accordance with the Control of Trade in Endangered Species Regulations.

Dave is a male yellow-crowned Amazon parrot, aged between 10 and 15 years old. He is ideally looking for an owner experienced with Amazon parrots as they can have different needs to other parrots.

Dave is a male yellow-crowned Amazon parrot. Picture: RSPCA

Hazel says: “Dave is shy and wary, and he will not make any attempt to interact with new people. Because of this we feel an aviary with other parrots would be a good option for him. He could also live inside with another bird, with someone who has the time and patience to put in the training with him.

“He is hand shy so we have started training him to take treats from tongs or a fork. He did understand this quickly and now will take the fork as well if we do not have a strong hold of it! He has never bitten, however he does not like any form of handling at all.

“He will also make noises or shout if he wants your attention, especially if you have food and he wants to try it. He loves chewing anything from a cardboard box to his wooden perches - so he will need his own space.

“Dave loves his rope perches and watching a good film, and so far Beauty and the Beast is his favourite.

“He will try most food but would prefer to see what is in my lunch box everyday!”