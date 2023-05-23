Edit Account-Sign Out
RSPCA garden wins top award at Chelsea Flower Show

A garden designed for the RSPCA has won a top award at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:42 BST

The RSPCA garden, which picked up a prestigious silver-gilt medal from the judging panel, spreads an inspiring message about reversing wildlife decline.

The garden – designed by Martyn Wilson for the RSPCA which has its national headquarters in Horsham – is a modern interpretation of a wildlife sanctuary, filled with ideas for wildlife lovers across the country to recreate at home, whatever space they have available.TV presenter and RSPCA vice president Steve Backshall visited the garden yesterday (Monday) and said we owe it to future generations to take action now. He fears for some of our much loved British wildlife in zoos without urgent action to save them.As well as Steve, a number of other celebrities visited the garden yesterday including rock legend and wildlife campaigner Brian May.

RSPCA vice president Steve Backshall plays with a wildlife-friendly frisbee with rescued puppy-farm dog Daisy at The RSPCA Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to show small acts of kindness can have a big impact on UK wildlife which is declining at a worrying rate.RSPCA vice president Steve Backshall plays with a wildlife-friendly frisbee with rescued puppy-farm dog Daisy at The RSPCA Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to show small acts of kindness can have a big impact on UK wildlife which is declining at a worrying rate.
The RSPCA says its Chelsea garden aims to inspire gardeners, who are the ‘secret weapon against wildlife decline.’

