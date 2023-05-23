The garden – designed by Martyn Wilson for the RSPCA which has its national headquarters in Horsham – is a modern interpretation of a wildlife sanctuary, filled with ideas for wildlife lovers across the country to recreate at home, whatever space they have available.TV presenter and RSPCA vice president Steve Backshall visited the garden yesterday (Monday) and said we owe it to future generations to take action now. He fears for some of our much loved British wildlife in zoos without urgent action to save them.As well as Steve, a number of other celebrities visited the garden yesterday including rock legend and wildlife campaigner Brian May.