Runners to take on Hastings Half Marathon to support vulnerable people

The Seaview Centre project in St Leonards, is an open access day centre that provides comfort, friendship and inspiration for some of the most marginalised and vulnerable people in the Hastings and St Leonards community.

The centre offers a warm and welcoming space where we provide mental health, health, housing, addiction or wellbeing support and advice, as well as a host of personal development and group activities.

Seaview’s range of support services are designed with service users at heart, as they adapt and change the way they support the people who need them depending on their individual requirements.

They listen to service users and run a monthly service user group to ensure the views of clients are heard and a needs led service is developed in line with current gaps in service provision in-house and locally.

Among those who will be running on Sunday March 24, is Nick Perry, who used to be the Lib Dems candidate for Hastings and Rye. Nick is also running in memory of former Hastings Mayor Pam Brown, who helped obtain the Seaview Project building, in Southwater Road, St Leonards, in the mid 1980’s when she was leader of the council.

Nick said: The Seaview Centre is a one-stop shop for people who are really struggling, particularly for people struggling with homelessness and addiction.”

Dave Perry, Chief Officer of the Seaview Project, who is also taking part in the half-marathon, said: “We get some funding, which we have to match-funds with charity events such as this run.”

Other runners include Anne Cornish, Matt Pitts, Dorian Hayles, Joanne Beale and Alex Cripps.

1 . Runners who will be taking part in the half marathon to support the Seaview Centre Runners who will be taking part in the half marathon to support the Seaview Centre Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Half Marathon Hastings Half Marathon Photo: supplied