Running the Brighton Marathon to thank carers at a Sussex children’s charity

Dan went to school at Chailey Heritage Foundation in Mid Sussex for five years where he received specialist care due to his complex disabilities.

He spent a lot of the last five years of his life at Chailey Heritage, often staying overnight. It gave him more independence, which was so important to his family.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Dan sadly passed away in 2013, Chloe Evemy, 23, has always felt the need to do something to thank the charity, which relies on fundraising income to deliver many of the specialist service and facilities that make such an impact on the lives of this inspiring group of young people.

Chloe ran the Brighton Marathon to raise funds for Chailey Heritage charity SUS-220413-145701001

And on Sunday, she completed her first marathon in four hours 46 minutes, raising more than £2,000.

Chloe, a communications specialist in London, said: “Dan first went to Chailey Heritage back in 2007 when we all left primary school, and he absolutely loved it.

“Chailey gave Dan the chance to connect with people his own age and it meant so much to us as a family that he was happy there. He was one of many lives that Chailey Heritage Foundation has helped to change.

“He could swim, paint, and talk about the car wash to his heart’s content. Despite the pain that complex disabilities such as Dan’s can cause, every time I saw him and, in every picture, he is smiling, which is very special.

Cloe run supporters SUS-220413-145641001

“What Chailey did for Dan, and still does for children with complex disabilities is just amazing. I just wanted to say thank you.”

Chloe was joined by 15 family members and friends for Sunday’s marathon, all wearing personalised t-shirts and holding signs.

The family lived on the Kent Sussex border, and that is why Chloe and her relatives first became connected to Chailey Heritage Foundation.

It was third time lucky for Chloe running in a marathon.

Chloe's cousin Dan (centre) was cared for by Chailey Heritage SUS-220413-145651001

She said: “I first signed up for the Brighton Marathon in 2019 but then came lockdown, and also I had an injury as well, so it was great to be running out there on Sunday in beautiful sunny surroundings.”

“I had set myself a target of under five hours, so I was over the moon with my time, and it was great to have supporters motivating me along the way.”

You can still sponsor Chloe and help Chailey Heritage at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloeevemy.

Have you read? Take part in a run through a beautiful Sussex estate to help children’s charity