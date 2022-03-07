Rare chance to run on a beautiful Sussex estate to raise funds for children’s charity

It is the first time the public has ever had the opportunity to run around this amazing area of countryside.

And the charity - which supports children and young people with complex disabilities - is appealing for as many people as possible to sign up to the event happening on Sunday 22 May.

The event is kindly sponsored by Focus Group from Shoreham. All money raised will go to the charity’s specialist therapeutic horse-riding provision, which helps transform lives at its base in North Chailey.

Sutton Hall Estate includes three dairy farms including Vuggles Farm and is owned by James Sclater and his wife Susannah. It’s the largest family-run dairy farm in the South.

The Sclaters have opened up their wonderful estate especially for the event.

James said: “It is an absolute privilege to invite the public to our estate for such a wonderful cause.

“Our family has been involved with supporting Chailey Heritage Foundation for a number of years, including its amazing Patchwork Farm. We have owned this estate for around 200 years, and we see this as a great opportunity to support the local community.”

“The route has never been run before, and hopefully it will be a wonderful experience for everyone taking part.”

“It will certainly be something different, and it is suitable for both serious runners and runners, like myself, who are just enthusiastic. We look forward to welcoming hundreds of people and raising thousands for this very special local cause.”

The off-road 5K course follows existing tracks that flow alongside the River Ouse, past a variety of tree plantations, through stunning ancient woodland and across open countryside.

Joy Dyson, Community and Events Fundraiser at Chailey Heritage, said: “Taking in the scenery while running will be quite an experience as, since the famous hurricane of 1987, the Sclater family has taken the opportunity to plant tens of thousands of trees across the estate.

“You do not have to be an experienced runner - hence why we have the three alternative routes. We just want you to be keen to support the children and young people we look after. We’re hoping that this unique opportunity to be the first to make tracks on a brand-new off-road course will generate interest from running clubs across the South East, giving runners a chance to explore this unchartered running territory.

“In previous years, we have attracted around 600 runners, and we are optimistic after the ease of Covid restrictions that we can smash that figure this year.

This year the Focus 10K is supporting Hippotherapy and Therapeutic Riding, an essential part of the physiotherapy programme here. It combines physical fun with therapeutic input which benefits young people with complex physical disabilities. This service is 100% funded by voluntary income and would not happen without fundraising events like the Focus 10K !”

For more details, and to sign up today, go to Focus 10K 22 May 2022 (chf.org.uk).