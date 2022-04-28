Chloe’s Beauty & Skin Clinic – the brainchild of Chloe Reynolds, 24, and Chloe Brown, 25 – is now open in Churchill Parade offering a range of treatments.

Last Sunday’s opening day saw people able to watch live treatments, sample cocktails and mocktails, and take home goody bags.

Before lockdown, both Chloes worked in the health and beauty industry, but were inspired to work for themselves after the pandemic hit. They said the opening day went better than they ever could have expected.

Chloe Brown and Chloe Reynolds at the opening day of their clinic, Chloe's Beauty and Skin Clinic

Chloe Reynolds said: “We had a queue outside the door by 11.50am and welcomed them in at 12pm and 50 goody bags were gone ten minutes later.

“The opening day was better than we could have imagined. The support we received on our opening day was overwhelming – a constant flow of clients, our receptionist was busy taking endless amounts of bookings while both of us walked clients round, showed them rooms and answered questions.

“The response from our opening day was amazing and more than we could have wished for, we couldn’t have done it without one another, and our families’ continued support.”

Many people turned up to the opening day of Chloe's Beauty and Skin Clinic

Chloe Brown added: “We are so excited to back doing what we love the most. We can’t wait to see what the next year has to offer at Chloe’s beauty and skin clinic.”

