Peter Cavell, chairman of Rustington Residents Association, is calling on West Sussex Highways to authorise a pedestrian crossing outside Rustington Hall nursing home.

With the support of Sir Peter Bottomley MP, Mr Cavell has been campaigning since 2019, arguing that a pedestrian crossing is needed on Station Road as the pavement outside the nursing home runs out and pedestrians are forced to cross the road to get a bus into the village.

Mr Cavell said the only crossing point is a central reservation, adding: “There is no other pedestrian crossing in Station Road.

Peter Cavell and Pam Overington Gould are among those campaigning for a pedestrian crossing outside Rustington Hall. Photo: Steve Robards SR2210031

"The area has a lot of elderly people who reside in Rustington Hall and also warden-controlled Oakhurst Gardens.

“There Is also Georgian Gardens school where children have to cross the road. They probably don't cross there because they are frightened of the busy road.”

However, Mr Cavell said he was informed that there was 'insufficient footfall' and the central reservation and speed camera was enough, with no need for a pedestrian crossing.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “After collecting and analysing data in Station Road, Rustington, and having our engineers assess the site specifics in the locality, we found that the location did not meet the necessary score required to install new facilities at this location and that there was no obvious alternative solution.

"However, we are willing to work with the Rustington Residents Association and parish council to review alternative options and see if there is a resolution that will work for all involved.”

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, said children cross to and from school ‘in darkness in mid-winter’ and he pointed out that the 30mph road is often used by the congregation at the local church and medical surgery patients.

“Everyone should be able to cross with confidence,” he said. “With a pedestrian crossing, all vehicles would stop. Let us not wait until there is a fatal collision.

Nigel Carpenter, chairman of Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society, said a ‘proper crossing’ would ‘really help’ residents who ‘are at risk and some feel so vulnerable that they stop going out’. Photo: Steve Robards SR2210031

"Derek Whitaker, former leader of Arun District Council and chair of Rustington Hall was the first to warn me of the unnecessary risk to staff and residents.

“Remembering him, and in tribute to the campaigners led by Peter Cavell, I ask West Sussex to agree this modest proposal.”

The county council uses pedestrian and vehicle data from potential crossing locations to calculate how difficult it is for pedestrians to cross during gaps within the traffic.

Council staff use a ‘nationally recognised formula’ and method that weights factors such as children, disabilities and history of pedestrian casualties.

The data from the four busiest hour periods is used to calculate a score for a location and these scores are used to decide where crossings should be installed.

Mr Cavell said he was left ‘gutted’ by the council’s decision to refuse his application.

“They did the survey in June 2021 when Covid was still in full flow, so half of the kids weren't going to school,” he said.

“They said there was a speed camera but, even at 30mph, someone can get killed.

“We have been give the run-around on this and it's very frustrating.”

Nigel Carpenter, chairman of Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society, said a ‘proper crossing’ would ‘really help’ Oakhurst Gardens residents who ‘are at risk and some feel so vulnerable that they stop going out’.

He added: “This has a detrimental effect on their wellbeing. A crossing would ensure their safety but, just as importantly, they would feel more confident.

"This is not just about risk but also about an individual’s perception of risk. I have worked with various client groups over the last 25 years and the Oakhurst Gardens residents are a very typical older population.”

Mr Cavell said he was informed by the council that a zebra crossing would cost in the region of £30,000, with a pelican crossing costing £100,000.

"That's absolutely ludicrous, to be quite honest,” he said. "I'm not even asking for a pelican crossing. A zebra crossing would suffice.

"It just needs to be done. St Peter has written strong letters in my support and he totally agrees with me.”