Littlehampton Wave closure: Arun District Council explains why swimming pool has been closed

In a statement released this evening, a council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the main swimming pool at the Littlehampton Wave has been closed due to a fault with the channel which runs alongside the pool. We are working with Freedom Leisure to resolve the problem as soon as possible and further updates will be available on social media and the Freedom Leisure webpage.”

It follows the news released earlier this afternoon by both the council and Freedom Leisure, the organisation that runs the pool, that it had been closed due to an ‘unforeseen technical issue’.

The council was asked if the closure had anything to do with recent reports on social media pages that the pool temperature was very cold, but it did not respond to this part of our questioning.