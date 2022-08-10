Rustington war veteran will be cremated with full military honours

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Earl, who died on July 30 aged 102, will be cremated with full military honours at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday, August 17, at 3pm.

Lewis, also known as Lew, was born in Bermondsey on May 20, 1920. He joined the TA as a teenager and was on manoeuvres at Kempton Park when the Second World War started.

He served in the 91st Field Regiment, Royal Artillery, as part of the 5th Division and was in the final defence of Dunkirk, being among the last to leave. He gained his Sergeant stripes, survived bouts of malaria and dysentery, as well as major battles, and his regiment was still fighting in the morning when the cease fire came to end the war.

Lewis Earl with his youngest great grandchild

Lewis served alongside his lifelong friend Joe Clark from Ticehurst, in Egypt, Madagascar, India, the Middle East and Italy. The pair retraced their Dunkirk journey for a BBC South East television documentary, Dunkirk: A Miracle of Deliverance, marking the 70th anniversary of Operation Dynamo in 2010.

Lewis Earl in Germany in 1946

Theirs was the last regiment to fire before they ran out of ammunition as they approached the outskirts of Dunkirk. By the time they got to Dunkirk at 2am on June 1, the beaches were pretty clear. They loaded some wounded men into a boat, then heard about a fishing boat which had come in on a little jetty.

It was the only boat there and was down below them, so they had to jump on to the mast and the rigging to get on to it. About 20 men managed to board as German Stuka bombers were machine-gunning the big ships and boats.

In January 1946, Lewis married childhood sweetheart Doris Hughes and it was through her that he came to live in the Littlehampton area.

Her younger brother John had been evacuated to Wick and had become so attached to the area, he moved down with his young family. He was followed by their parents and subsequently, all of Doris’ three brothers and two sisters moved to the area.

Lewis Earl busy with the Army laundry

In 1960, Lewis moved to Rustington with Doris and his two children, Stewart and Wendy, to start his own business as an Esso Blue man, supplying heating paraffin door to door. Sadly, Doris died in 2012.Lewis' hobbies included bowling and he was a member of Norfolk Bowling Club in Littlehampton for many years.

For his 100th birthday, Lewis raised more than £800 for the Royal British Legion. Celebrations were small, as it fell during Covid-19 restrictions, but he sought donations as he wanted to take the opportunity to support the charity.

Wendy said: "Falling as it did during Covid lockdown, his 100th celebrations were necessarily limited. The months following were very isolating, as they were for so many vulnerable people, and he was so grateful to have the support of his family.

"He kept in good health, still living in his own home, enjoying occasions such as the wedding of his granddaughter and visits from his great grandchildren.

Lewis with his wife Doris, his childhood sweetheart, and young son Stewart

"He was still taking care of himself right up to the middle of June, when an infection took him to hospital. He survived that hospitalisation and was on his feet, seemingly recovering with his usual grit and determination, but after six days, suddenly deteriorated and was taken back into hospital, where he tested positive for Covid.

"Although the virus cleared and we were expecting him home again, his weakened system finally succumbed and he lost the fight. The veterans will be escorting him with a guard of honour at his funeral."