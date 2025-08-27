Rustington woman who survived sepsis takes on the challenge of a lifetime – and three world records

A Rustington woman who survived sepsis is taking on the challenge of a lifetime – running seven major marathons around the world in just eight months.

Verity Pitts, 25, works as British Airways cabin crew and she will be completing her runs on her layovers.

Having grown up in Worthing, she nearly lost everything five years ago. She overcame sepsis at 19 and was then diagnosed with type one diabetes at 20.

Verity said: "This journey comes from my own survival story. Doctors told me my life would look different, that there were things I wouldn’t be able to do, but instead, I’m proving that survival isn’t the end of your story - it can be the beginning of your greatest chapter.

"I’m about to take on a challenge that feels almost impossible, running all seven world marathon majors in just eight months, completing them all on my cabin crew layovers and attempting three Guinness World Records."

A goal of £10,000 has been set and Verity will split all donations equally between two causes 'that mean everything' – Sepsis UK and Breakthrough T1D.

Verity said: "I want to be clear; I’m not an influencer chasing clout. I don’t have millions of followers. I’m just a girl from Worthing with a story of survival, purpose, and resilience - showing that with determination, even jet lag and layovers can become finish lines."

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/7marathons7months7stars for more information and to make a donation.

Verity said: "This isn’t just a race. It’s proof that even with sepsis scars and insulin injections, you can still chase the extraordinary. No diagnosis, no label, no setback has the final say in your story. I run not in spite of diabetes but to show what’s possible with it.

"Every mile, every finish line, is a thank you to the people who got me here and a promise to those still fighting; you are not alone."