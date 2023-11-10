Rye Bonfire: Everything you need to know

The historic town of Rye holds its big bonfire celebrations on Saturday November 11.

Rye is one of the most atmospheric events on the Sussex bonfire calendar with a large torchlit procession going through the attractive streets of the town ending at Rye Salts where there will be a huge bonfire and spectacuar fireworks display.

Bonfire Societies from across the county will be at Rye on Saturday to take part in the event. People planning to attend should be aware that Southern Railway are not running trains to Rye that day after 3pm on Saturday. They say it will deter anti-social behaviour from youths travelling in from out of town.

A loud maroon will signal the start of the procession, which leaves Mason Road, on the Tilling Green Estate, at 7pm. The route follows Ferry Road to the Crown Inn, turns left into Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, through Landgate Arch, Hilders Cliff (East Cliff) in to High Street, The Mint, turning right into Wish Ward, Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, left down Landgate, right into Bedford Place and on to the Bonfire site.

The bonfire will be lit by Rye Fawkes at 8pm with the grand fireworks display at 8.15pm

All streets on the processional route in Rye town centre will be closed to traffic from approx 6pm to 10pm. The main A259 trunk road will be closed from 7pm – 10pm.

Please note that there is no parking on the processional route from 4pm and vehicular access to the town will be severely restricted and all vehicles are cleared from the processional route. Any vehicles on the procession route will be removed by recovery trucks.

For car parking, Gibbett Marsh car park is adjacent to the procession start point at Mason Road and situated off the Rye to Battle road B2089 (TN31 7BE).

Please Note – there is disabled parking concession for up to 20 vehicles (Blue Badge holders only) at the east end of what is normally the Coach Park adjacent to Rye Railway Station, approximately 300m from the bonfire site.

The A259 Folkestone – Hastings trunk route will be closed at times between 19:00 and 22:00 to allow the procession and crowds to pass and will be subject to long delays at all other times. Please be aware that is unlikely that you will allowed out of your car park before 22:00.

Motorists and HGV’s are therefore advised to use the M20/A28 Tenderten – Northiam route from Dover and Folkestone to Hastings and Eastbourne if traveling on the evening of 11 November.

All road closures are advertised locally and fully signposted.

Locally the Rye and District Bonfire Society have put out an appeal for help with the event. They urgently need as many members as possible to come forward to help with the preparation, running, and aftermath of this weekend's event. They are requesting help with the cone laying crew on Friday evening, 7pm at Adams of Rye's blue side doors.

They are also requesting Marshalls of the event to attend the briefing, 5pm for 5:30pm Saturday at Adams of Rye and assistance in the Sunday morning clean-up of the Remembrance Day procession route, meeting 8:30am at Adams, followed by assistance with the bonfire site clearance afterwards.

Last year’s Rye Bonfire pictures by Andrew Clifton.

