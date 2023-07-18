Entry is free and the festival promises a great selection of local, national and international stalls offering scrumptious street foods, food items to buy and take home and quirky arts and crafts.

The festival is being held by Zoom Events who regularly put on food and drink festivals in the south east. A spokesperson said: “We are very excited to have this new free to enter festival on our calendar. Parking is available at Rye Rugby Club priced at £5 for all day and the event is a short walk from Rye mainline railway station and is on bus routes from Hastings.