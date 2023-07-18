NationalWorldTV
Rye holds its first Food and Drink Festival this weekend

Rye Food and Drink Festival takes place on the Salts from Friday July 21 – Sunday July 23, running from 11am – 5pm each day.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

Entry is free and the festival promises a great selection of local, national and international stalls offering scrumptious street foods, food items to buy and take home and quirky arts and crafts.

This will be complimented by a range of family entertainment including live music, a variety of activities for children, an alfresco dining area and bars.

The festival is being held by Zoom Events who regularly put on food and drink festivals in the south east. A spokesperson said: “We are very excited to have this new free to enter festival on our calendar. Parking is available at Rye Rugby Club priced at £5 for all day and the event is a short walk from Rye mainline railway station and is on bus routes from Hastings.

Rye Food and Drink Festival

