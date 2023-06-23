Rye Sea cadets are appealing for information to get their minibus back after the vehicle was stolen this week.

The vehicle which contained their equipment, was stolen overnight on Tuesday after thieves forced the gates open at their compound in Rock Channel, Rye. The large white Ford Transit van is very distinctive and displays the markings and insignia of the Rye unit.

Rye Sea Cadets commanding officer Phil Whiteman said: “It had all the life jackets in, ready to take the cadets and juniors out. The gates to the compound were forced off their hinges. We were preparing a return to boating this Friday but now have no life jackets. Unfortunately, until we get more equipment we are unable to boat until further notice.”

The vehicle is also used to transport Rye cadets to special events. Ten Cadets from the Rye Unit took part in the recent Sussex District Paddlesport Competition, while cadets also took part in a boatwork week at the Sea cadet’s Weymouth training centre.

The Rye Sea Cadets minibus that was stolen on Tuesday

Commenting in Rye News this week, Revd Paul White, chaplain to Rye Sea Cadets, said: “Rye Sea Cadets has been an integral part of life in Rye for over 70 years and, uniquely, have had commanding officers from three generations of the same family. Over that 70 years, many hundreds of youngsters from the Rye area have been helped to grow into amazing young men and women, because of the experiences they have had through Sea Cadets. The unit must constantly raise enough funds to stay ‘afloat’. Some of our income is from the subs paid by the cadets but that is never enough to pay our real running costs. At present the unit costs approximately £4,000 per annum more to run than the income we receive.”

Sussex Police have been informed about the theft. If anyone spots the minibus they should contact Sussex Police or [email protected]

Rye Sea Cadets compound at Rock Channel, where the minibus was stolen from