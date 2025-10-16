Sailing ship spotted off the coast at Hastings

Local photographer Brian Bailey captured this picture of the twin-masted sailing brig Royalist as she passed Hastings on Tuesday October 14.

Royalist is the Sea Cadets flagship, a training brig that takes twenty-four cadets to sea for six day voyages.

The vessel was designed by Acubens, built during 2014 / 2015 at the Spanish shipyard of Astilleros Gondan and now has Gosport as its home port.

The brig design draws on large faster yachts, offering greater use of space, with better all-round sailing ability and performance, ideal for providing young people offshore sailing, assisting them to learn greater seamanship and sailing skills.