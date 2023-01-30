Small plots of land and surrounding roads are continuing to be sold off in various parts of Horsham – but the sales are baffling nearby residents.

Some fear that it could mean a number of local ‘greens’ and roads around them facing development.

But West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for highways, maintains that no roadway development can take place without its permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even so, the sales of parcels of land and roads are continuing.

Land at Greenfields Farm, Horsham, has been sold at auction for £20,000 but it is unclear as to what it can be used for

The plots are being sold in lots by Auction House London, and are being described as having “potential for a variety of uses (subject to obtaining all relevant consents).”

And the auctioneers add the message to every plot up for sale: “Purchasers are deemed to rely on their own enquiries with regard to any possible development potential for this individual plot. All or part of this Lot may comprise adopted highway. All interested Buyers should rely on their own enquiries with the local authority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the latest sales is land at Greenfields Farm near School Lane in Horsham which was sold last year for £20,000.

Another in the same area, comprising land and roads, was sold for £25,000. And yet another in the same area – mainly roads – was sold for £6,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land near School Close, Horsham, sold at auction for £20,000

Meanwhile, land at College Wood, Southwater, was sold for £22,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns over the sales were first raised by residents in Horsham last year.

The county council says it is aware of a number of parcels of land which have been advertised for sale online ‘but which also lie within the highway maintained by West Sussex County Council at the public expense.’

A spokesperson said: "If the subsoil of the land falls within the highway, although the underlying freehold of the land can be sold, any purchaser of this land who wishes to carry out development of any kind will need to contact and obtain permission from the county council before undertaking such works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware that some of this land being sold is outside of the highway, and in these cases we would have no say over what happens to these pieces of land.”

He said the council’s legal team was ensuring that the auctioneers were advised on the highway status of the land.