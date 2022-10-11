Reaching out to someone could help them know that someone cares, that they are valued, and help them access the support they need. Whether that be a family member, a friend or someone you may notice out and about in the community who might be struggling to cope.

The challenges that people face up and down the country have been felt even more deeply over the past two years, as the pandemic and economic uncertainties continue to have a profound impact on the nation’s mental health.

Support is needed now more than ever. Every day, Samaritans volunteers respond to around 10,000 calls and, in 2021, Samaritans volunteers spent over one million hours supporting people who called the confidential helpline.

Samaritans station help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the charity’s Small Talk Saves Lives campaign and how the public can help, Samaritans regional development lead for Southern route, Helen Ranasinghe said: “Samaritans Small Talk Saves Lives campaign, has been running since 2017, in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police and it aims to empower the public and remind them they have the ability to help prevent suicide on the rail network and in other settings.

“It’s a reminder to the public to trust their instincts and if they think someone needs help, try to be confident to approach them and start a conversation. A little small talk is enough to interrupt someone’s suicidal thoughts and it may be the starting point for getting them the help they need.

“Samaritans has worked with the rail industry since 2010, to support rail staff and passengers to have life-saving conversations which could prevent suicide. We’ve trained over 25,000 rail staff to identify people and help them. So if something appears off to you and you don’t feel comfortable approaching yourself, call on a member of staff or call 999.

“We know it’s been a really challenging time over the past few years, which is why it’s so important we continue to look out for one another and open up a conversation to be a listening ear for someone who needs it, just as Samaritans listening volunteers do every day. It could save a life. No matter how big or small your problems feel, it is important to remember you are not alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as servicing the charity’s emotional support helpline, local branch Samaritans of Horsham and Crawley is working within the local community throughout the year to raise awareness of the support available and to provide an opportunity for people to talk.

From being on hand at local stations and construction sites to attending Crawley Pride and working in partnership with Crawley Open House.

The charity’s incredible volunteers run more than 200 branches and locations across the UK and Ireland. They offer their time to help to deliver our 24-hour emotional support service to callers in many ways, from answering telephones and emails, to fundraising, generating publicity, administration and finance.

Advertisement Hide Ad