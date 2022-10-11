F.Hinds Horsham and Crawley partner with ‘Rotary Watches’ to support cancer charity

For a limited time only, customers to the F.Hinds store will be able to see Rotary Watches’ ‘Limited Edition 1IN4 timepiece’. For each watch sold, F.Hinds will match Rotary’s donation of 10% plus VAT to the charity.

It is known that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and “1 in 4 black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime”, Director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, Nicola Tallett said.

To raise awareness that black men face a higher risk of prostate cancer, Rotary Watches has designed the Limited Edition 1IN4 watch in collaboration with property expert, writer, and TV presenter Kunle Barker.

Property expert, writer and TV presenter Kunle Barker.

Watch buyer for F.Hinds, Martin Preston said: “This is one of the most exclusive and important partnerships we have committed to in recent times.

“The 1IN4 is a stunning piece of craftsmanship and a real treasure for any owner to hold, and to be supporting Prostate Cancer UK makes this an even more special collaboration.”

When it came to choosing a collaborator for the 1IN4’s design and launch, Kunle was a natural fit. His father, Pedro is currently undergoing treatment for prostate cancer and although the cancer was thankfully caught early, Kunle was of course shaken by the news. Like many people, he was unaware of the higher risks of prostate cancer amongst black men.

Kunle said:: “Since my dad’s diagnosis, I no longer take my health for granted. I also now want to make more men aware of their health and risks of prostate cancer, and encourage them to see their GP if they have any worries or concerns about the disease.

With only 1,000 pieces made, Rotary and F.Hinds will donate 10 percent + VAT from the sale of every 1IN4 watch to Prostate Cancer UK, which will go towards helping more black men understand their prostate cancer risk and what they can do about it.